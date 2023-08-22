This Wednesday deputies will elect the new heads of the Court of Accounts of the Republic – Diario La Página

The Legislative Assembly issued a favorable opinion to elect this Wednesday, during the plenary session, the next heads of the Court of Accounts, which will have the mission of ending acts of corruption that were allowed in past administrations, according to the president of the Parliament, Ernesto Castro.

Castro insisted that in the new election of the magistrates, “what the people want is for officials to arrive to put a stop to these events. That is the corruption in which the Court of Accounts has been involved. As legislators we have a responsibility to ensure that this does not happen again,” he stated.

“What the people want is for officials to arrive to put a stop to these events. That is the corruption in which the @CortedeCuentas. As legislators, we have a responsibility to ensure that this does not happen again,” deputy president, @ECastroES. — Legislative Assembly 🇸🇻 (@AsambleaSV) August 22, 2023

Castro added that the change in the control body must be real because “the reality is that there have been many intermediaries in the Court of Cuetas. There are law firms that dominate the institution and have direct links with judges and auditors.

The opinion will be known in plenary so that each parliamentary group proposes its shortlist and it is the 84 deputies who decide who will be elected.

The election will take place after the Political Commission concluded the interviews with the last group of six candidates, out of a total of 33 evaluated. The term of the current magistrates expires on August 27.

