This would be the start of the second Valledupar-La Paz road

This Thursday, hehe Unión Temporal VLP carried out the first socialization of a part of the studies and preliminary designs of the second Valledupar-La Paz road which is in charge of the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and is financed with Findeter resources.

The contractor exposed the layout of the new two-lane highway, which will start in the San Fernando neighborhood of the capital of Cesar and will run parallel to the existing road to the municipality of La Paz.

Until now, the road would be 10 meters wide, the Rafael Escalona bridge will be widened at approximately kilometer 5, two returns will be built, and there will be a 3-meter-wide bidirectional bike path on the right side of the road.

DESIGNS IN PROCESS

The contractor made it clear that these and other measures may change because they are in the design construction phase, a phase that will last until February 2023, after this process the works will begin, if no problem arises.

The contractor, Invías and Findeter held the first socialization of the second road this Thursday at a hotel in the city of Valledupar. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

The total term for the execution of the road infrastructure project, according to the terms of the contract, is 3 years and 4 months.

DOZENS OF HOUSES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE TWO CAUSES

A group of residents of the San Fernando neighborhood expressed to the representatives of the different entities that they are concerned because around 33 families will be trapped between the two roads, as can be seen in the image of the design.

“I would like them to explain to us what is going to happen to us? We are left in the middle of the two roads… Desfrom the first road we began to raise our voices because we were as if on an island”, said Tairis Arzuaga, one of the residents.

A spokesperson for the contractor stated that this situation is one of the main issues that they are evaluating and that they will be informing the decisions to the community.

ABSENCE OF MAYORS

On the other hand, some attendees expressed disagreement because there was no presence of officials from the municipalities of Valledupar and La Paz, municipalities impacted by the project.

