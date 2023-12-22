Thousands of migrants, outdoors in Eagle Pass in the midst of the migration crisis between Mexico and the United States

The Humanitarian Crisis Worsens. A Growing Number of Migrants Are Sleeping Outdoors in Texas

Thousands of migrants are sleeping outdoors in the Texas city of Eagle Pass, as the area has seen a significant increase in the flow of people trying to reach the United States. The situation, described as unsustainable by the mayor of Eagle Pass, Rolando Salinas, is a harrowing reminder of the lack of protection and vulnerability of the migrant population traveling between Mexico and the United States.

The increasing number of migrants at the border comes amidst a phone call between Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden, who have agreed to tighten border control after an unusual increase in irregular crossings. The U.S. Border Patrol reported a 31% increase in illegal crossings.

The humanitarian crisis highlights the plight of more than 250,000 people who are fleeing poverty, inequality, and structural violence in Central America, South America, and Mexico. Migrants are met with a retaining wall at the U.S. border and face assaults, rapes, kidnappings, and police abuse while traveling through Mexican territory.

Eagle Pass, already overwhelmed by the influx of migrants, has been forced to close traffic on the international bridges and suspend train movement to contain the irregular flow. The situation is further exacerbated by overwhelmed migrant detention centers in the United States.

In response to the crisis, U.S. President Biden has called for urgent measures to reopen key ports of entry on the shared border, highlighting the impact of border closures on the economy. The growing crisis has put pressure on the Biden administration, which initially sought to “humanize” border management but has faced unexpected challenges.

As U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, plan to visit Mexico to address the issue, the humanitarian crisis at the border continues to worsen. Mexico is navigating the delicate balance of maneuvering between U.S. demands for tighter control and addressing constant complaints from human rights associations over its treatment of migrants. The government promised a humanizing reform of the immigration strategy following a tragic fire at a prison for foreigners in which 40 people died.

While political conversations and visits from U.S. officials take place, the migratory flow at the border continues to grow as migrants wait for a visa or hope for a mistake by patrols. The crisis underscores the ongoing and urgent need for a comprehensive and humane approach to managing migration between Mexico and the United States.

