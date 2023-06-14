thousands of Pentecostals will gather in Valledupar for a national convention

From June 16 to 18, thousands of members of the United Pentecostal Church of Colombia will meet at the Julio Monsalvo Covered Coliseum in Valledupar to celebrate a national convention.

“We will meet again to praise and exalt the Name that is above all names (Jesus) in our national and international convention”, assured Jailson Navarro, assistant manager of the convention.

As in Valledupar, the event is held in other cities such as Pasto, Apartadó, San Andrés de TumacoCucuta, Bogota, Leticia and Sincelejo.