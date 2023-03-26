news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AVELLINO, MARCH 26 – The arson of the fire that destroyed three cars in Roccabascera, in the province of Avellino, cannot be excluded. Shortly after last midnight, in the Cassano Gaudino hamlet, in via Ugo Foscolo, the teams of the firefighters of Avellino and Bonea (Benevento) intervened and with many difficulties they put out the flames by working for a few hours. The cars were parked near a house that suffered damage to the facade and fixtures.



At the time of the fire, the house was unoccupied. (HANDLE)