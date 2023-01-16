In Valle del Cauca, a hitman attack has dismayed the inhabitants and authorities of the region. It is about a firearm attack against the inhabitants of a house in which a birthday was being celebrated.

The violent event occurred in the municipality of La Unión, located to the north of the department, there in the Ciudadela neighborhood the armed men arrived firing their weapons, with the bad luck that one of the projectiles ended up hitting a girl of only eight years of age. age, likewise two other subjects lost their lives, a minor under 17 and another 18-year-old identified as Johan Stiven Dávila.

The commander of the Valle Police, Colonel Éver Yovanny Gómez, indicated regarding the armed attack: “this event occurred when these people apparently arrived at the place of residence, being approached by men, who without saying a word activated their firearm, attacking against the humanity of these people and fled from the scene of the events.”

Regarding what the little girl suffered, Colonel Gómez indicated that despite the efforts of the medical personnel, the minor ended up without vital signs: “unfortunately she was injured and was transferred to a medical center where minutes later she lost her life.”

Surprises at the crime scene

Within the commotion of the murder, it is added that at the place of the homicides the authorities found that it was a place where there were tools to prepare the psychedelic cocktail known as 2cb ‘tussi’.

“Equally, elements for the manufacture of Tussi-type hallucinogenic substances were found at the scene of the events,” concluded the commander of the Valle Police, Colonel Éver Yovanny Gómez.

At the moment, the Valle del Caucan authorities are investigating the whereabouts and identity of the hit men responsible for the multiple murder, they must also clarify the motives for the murder and why there were elements to manufacture drugs such as 2cb at the scene.

Regarding more judicial information from the region: the National Navy reported that, in the last hours, they made the first seizure of the year of a shipment of cocaine in the waters of the Colombian Pacific. It involved 273 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride that were confiscated in the rural area of ​​Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca.

According to the naval authority, thanks to information from naval intelligence, Coast Guard units of the Pacific Naval Force managed to intercept a boat that was moving suspiciously over the sector known as ‘La Barra’.

Once the boat was immobilized by members of the Rapid Reaction Unit (URR) of the Buenaventura Coast Guard Station, the motor vessel was transferred to the station where the authorities inspected it, finding a double bottom in which it was presumed there was a cache of illicit substances.

“Later, with the presence of officials from the Judicial Investigation Section of the National Police – SIJÍN, the vessel was opened, finding 273 hidden pressed packages, which at the time of carrying out the Approved Preliminary Identification Test – PIPH to the substance, tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride with a weight of 273 kilograms,” reported the maritime authority.

According to the National Navy, the shipment in the illegal market would have a cost of more than nine million dollars, therefore, according to the naval authority, thanks to the seizure, more than 682,000 doses of cocaine were prevented from being sold in the world. with Infobae

