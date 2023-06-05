Three hijackers died with three of their victims

Six dead and eight injured is the result of a traffic accident that occurred in the Paso Lateralsouth of Hint (tungurahua), a few meters from Wholesale Market.

The accident was reported at 01:40 on May 5, 2023, when a car collided with a cooperative bus Transandina.

The agents presumed that it was a speeding accident, but when the firefighters arrived they were surprised to see that among the bodies were three people tied up in the trunk and another three inside the small car.

The agents of the Judicial Police confirmed that they were persecuting the subjects for alleged assault.

they robbed a truck

Of the six corpses, two are identified. One would be a kidnapped and the other the driver of the car, who has a criminal record for assault and robbery.

The colonel of the Police Subzone of tungurahua, William Callereported that at 01:40 on Monday the traffic accident was reported.

He mentioned that the occupants of the car were apparently related to a robbery and kidnapping of a truck that left from The triumph (Guayas) with merchandise.

Through the GPS They managed to locate the truck. The colonel mentioned that they received the alert about the robbery and the agents of the Police of Hint they were warned.

When the subjects passed through the roundabout of Earthquakein the south of the city, noticed the police presence and tried to flee.

But in their attempt to escape, the suspects entered the Paso Lateral and, by not respecting the lane, they collided head-on with the cooperative bus Transandina.

When they carried out the procedure to rescue the victims, the agents found the three kidnapped people. The colonel assured that they await the results of the autopsy to determine if the victims died on the spot or were killed before.