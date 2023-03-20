Home News Three measures to build a “big comprehensive integration” digital application of law enforcement and supervision
News

Three measures to build a “big comprehensive integration” digital application of law enforcement and supervision

by admin

Three measures to build a “big comprehensive integration” digital application of law enforcement and supervision

Release date: 2023-03-20 09:54

Information source: Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau

Views:

The Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Jiashan County continues to promote digital reform. By building a digital platform and focusing on smart supervision, it has built a “big comprehensive integration” digital application of law enforcement supervision.

The first is to adhere to the “regularization of power, digitalization of rules, and digital intelligence”, accelerate the construction of a “big comprehensive integration” digital law enforcement platform, give play to the role of digital reform in leading, leveraging, and regulating, and promote all-round reform and systematic reshaping of administrative law enforcement . Promote all law enforcement and supervision matters on the platform, iteratively upgrade the database of power matters (supervision database), promote the integration of main supervision items, inspection items, and punishment items into the operation of the digital law enforcement platform, and continuously expand the “supervision of one thing” across departments.

The second is to unify the information and data standards of administrative law enforcement entities and law enforcement personnel, promote the inclusion of 100% of county and township law enforcement entities and law enforcement personnel on the platform, and establish electronic law enforcement files through palm-based evidence for law enforcement, so as to realize the online handling of law enforcement cases and automatically leave traces.

The third is to systematically promote the construction of four core business modules of “coordinated command, supervision and inspection, punishment and case handling, and law enforcement supervision” around core business and key areas. Construct an online command system of “one event, one screen” in the collaborative command module; develop functions such as daily inspections and township law enforcement in the supervision and inspection module; realize “unified user system, unified portal access, and unified data standards” in the punishment and case handling module; effectiveness evaluation of the law enforcement supervision module The model extends from the three levels of provinces, cities and counties to townships (streets), and realizes data connection with discipline inspection and supervision.

See also  [Front-line interview]White lung patients surged, mainland doctors disclosed the inside story | Zhang Wenhong | Epidemic | Severe illness

You may also like

The boarding| Raul Andrade | The EC Republic

Colombia aims for the transformation of rail transport

Municipality of Naples – Worktable for childhood and...

𝐎𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨 𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐝𝐞...

Quibdó: four soldiers killed in helicopter accident

Chinese experts arrive in the United States! “Yaya”...

MOOC “Quality of digital services”, registration by March...

medical consultations, women’s football and cultural exchanges on...

Four dead leave Army helicopter accident in Quibdó

Cloud, Hpe compra Axis Security, zero trust per...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy