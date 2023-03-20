Three measures to build a “big comprehensive integration” digital application of law enforcement and supervision



The Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Jiashan County continues to promote digital reform. By building a digital platform and focusing on smart supervision, it has built a “big comprehensive integration” digital application of law enforcement supervision.

The first is to adhere to the “regularization of power, digitalization of rules, and digital intelligence”, accelerate the construction of a “big comprehensive integration” digital law enforcement platform, give play to the role of digital reform in leading, leveraging, and regulating, and promote all-round reform and systematic reshaping of administrative law enforcement . Promote all law enforcement and supervision matters on the platform, iteratively upgrade the database of power matters (supervision database), promote the integration of main supervision items, inspection items, and punishment items into the operation of the digital law enforcement platform, and continuously expand the “supervision of one thing” across departments.

The second is to unify the information and data standards of administrative law enforcement entities and law enforcement personnel, promote the inclusion of 100% of county and township law enforcement entities and law enforcement personnel on the platform, and establish electronic law enforcement files through palm-based evidence for law enforcement, so as to realize the online handling of law enforcement cases and automatically leave traces.

The third is to systematically promote the construction of four core business modules of “coordinated command, supervision and inspection, punishment and case handling, and law enforcement supervision” around core business and key areas. Construct an online command system of “one event, one screen” in the collaborative command module; develop functions such as daily inspections and township law enforcement in the supervision and inspection module; realize “unified user system, unified portal access, and unified data standards” in the punishment and case handling module; effectiveness evaluation of the law enforcement supervision module The model extends from the three levels of provinces, cities and counties to townships (streets), and realizes data connection with discipline inspection and supervision.