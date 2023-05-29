Three minors who recorded themselves on a video making gang gestures were arrested – Diario La Página

The National Civil Police (PNC) arrested 3 minors this Sunday in Usulután, who recorded themselves in a video making gang gestures, and who were denounced on a Twitter account.

“The 3 minors that appear in this video are already in police custody, in Berlin, Usulután,” the police reported, while stating that no one should intimidate the population, even when they are minors, as they will be captured. “We will not allow any gang member, regardless of age, to try to intimidate the population,” authorities said.

In the video, the three young men are seen recording themselves, and two of them make symbols of the gangs, which is punishable by law according to the reforms of the Penal Code.