Europe needs a better industrial policy

Semiconductor factories need a lot of energy, and most importantly, they need constant power supply. But the energy supply in Europe is currently a sensitive issue: dependence on fossil fuels, slow expansion of renewable energies, nuclear phase-out in Germany, water shortages in France and the associated risk of blackouts because French nuclear reactors cannot be adequately cooled. The list goes on. Security of supply and high energy prices are just two risk factors that frighten chip manufacturers. When it comes to energy, it’s not just about how it is generated, but how it is used in a targeted manner and what it costs. Energy policy is location policy.