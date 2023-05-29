Home » During the Shenzhou 16 mission, there will be two docking and evacuation returns – Xinhua English.news.cn
During the Shenzhou 16 flight mission, there will be two docking and evacuation returns, namely the return of the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft, the re-docking and evacuation of the Tianzhou 5 cargo spacecraft, and the docking of the Shenzhou 17 manned spacecraft. (Reporters Li Yun, Huang Yichen, Guo Mingzhi)​​​​

