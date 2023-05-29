During the Shenzhou 16 mission, there will be two docking and evacuation returns – Xinhua English.news.cn

8
During the Shenzhou 16 mission, there will be two docking and evacuation returns
During the Shenzhou 16 flight mission, there will be two docking and evacuation returns, namely the return of the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft, the re-docking and evacuation of the Tianzhou 5 cargo spacecraft, and the docking of the Shenzhou 17 manned spacecraft. (Reporters Li Yun, Huang Yichen, Guo Mingzhi)
