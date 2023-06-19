Thuringia: Police clear the city festival site with a large contingent in Waltershausen

With a large contingent, the police cleared the market square in Waltershausen in the Gotha district on Sunday night. During the town festival, a fight broke out shortly after midnight. As a police spokesman for MDR THÜRINGEN said on Monday, witnesses had called the officials after several physical injuries.

Police calls for reinforcements to Waltershausen

When they arrived, the aggressiveness was directed completely against the police officers. They had to retreat and call for reinforcements. In the end, around 40 officers from the inspection service and from the riot and highway police were on site, it said. A helicopter was also requested.

The police officers cleared the market square, where several hundred people were still there at the time. According to reports, pepper spray was also used. There was considerable resistance, said the police spokesman.

Apparently at least four injured

Overall, the police speak of four injured, including two officers. According to the Gotha State Police Inspectorate, there could have been more injuries. There were some arrests, an exact number was not given. Those affected were released during the night. A total of seven investigations into resistance against law enforcement officials and insults are ongoing.

