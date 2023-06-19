A new gym in the west

Volleyball, but not only: twirling, recreational gymnastics, judo and frisbee outdoors. Since Monday 19 June, the Sant’Antonio di Pegli amateur sports association has a new gym at the service of four hundred athletes, almost all young or very young, who practice one of the various disciplines. The new equipment is the result of a synergy created between the western Genoese sports club and Asef, the company owned by the Municipality of Genoa specializing in funeral services and funeral transport.

Present at the ribbon cutting, welcomed by a representation of athletes, the president of the Ponente Municipality Guido Barbazza, the councilor for Sport of the Ponente Municipality Paola Pesce Maineri, the president of the Apd Sant’Antonio Vittorio Bacigalupo, the sole administrator of Asef Maurizio Barabino and the administrative and managerial director of Asef Franco Rossetti.

The facilities of Polisportiva Sant’Antonio, located in via Caldesi, behind the Lido di Pegli, develop in an external area where there is a synthetic grass soccer field with dedicated changing rooms, and an internal area where there are present the gyms and common areas. An authentic point of reference for the area for more than ten years now, a space where families have full access and which manages to host high-level sporting events.

“At Lido di Pegli we discovered a thriving and very active reality from a social point of view – comment the managers of Asef Barabino and Rossetti -. The four hundred members can count on the daily commitment of a large group of volunteers who plan and run the individual sports disciplines. Polisportiva Sant’Antonio, thanks to shared values, has become an authentic beacon for an entire neighborhood”. Drawing on the “Asef per Genova” fund, created to support projects with a clear social purpose, it was possible to equip the gym with new equipment, particularly useful for volleyball but also for other disciplines. The changing rooms have also been renovated.

“Asef’s attention to the needs of the territory has allowed us to develop a collaboration that supports and gratifies the commitment of the volunteers who spend themselves to ensure continuity of the activities – comments Vittorio Bacigalupo, president of Apd Sant’Antonio -. we propose as a place of aggregation and inclusion in the neighborhood and we propose, through sport, an educational model that puts the growth path of children at the center”.

The president of the Municipality Barbazza underlined that “Asef has so far completed numerous interventions in the western area: I remember the open-air gym in Prà, the intervention in Villa Pallavicini, the Speranza Prà gym and more. I hope that the collaboration can continue for the benefit of the territory and its citizens”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

