Home News Tiki González receives support from officials of the UPE of Ciudad del Este
News

Tiki González receives support from officials of the UPE of Ciudad del Este

by admin
Tiki González receives support from officials of the UPE of Ciudad del Este
Employees and management of the UPE CDE received at their headquarters the candidate for deputy, Tiki González Vaesken.

Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, candidate for deputy from Alto Paraná for List 1, Option 4, received support for his candidacy for the Lower House of employees of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE) in Ciudad del Este. They received him this Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of said house of higher studies.

“I appreciate the reception and support of the officials of the UPE CDE. It is exciting to hear sincere expressions of esteem and commitment to youth, family. This commitment of yours and mine is with honesty; I am sure that we will continue to contribute positively to higher education. Thank you nephews, Andrea, Fede, Sandra and my brother Roberto. We are going strong, ”said the candidate for deputy.

The main figure of that UPE headquarters is Dr. Roberto Gonzalez Vaesken, along with his children, among them, the city councilor Federico Gonzalez.

See also  Two elderly Covid deaths in Treviso, Ulss: "Infected by No vax children"

You may also like

Pilot project at Essity for CO2-free paper production

From Entrepreneur to Social Media Sensation

The National Federation of Coffee Growers selects candidates...

iiith-4-й

Industry: Nationwide protests for tougher electricity price brakes...

Lenin Moreno rules out applying for asylum in...

Traffic affected for the second consecutive day on...

iPad Pro with OLED – up to 80...

Neiva and Aipe present dengue outbreak

Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei jointly released 208 cross-provincial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy