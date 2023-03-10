Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, candidate for deputy from Alto Paraná for List 1, Option 4, received support for his candidacy for the Lower House of employees of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE) in Ciudad del Este. They received him this Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of said house of higher studies.

“I appreciate the reception and support of the officials of the UPE CDE. It is exciting to hear sincere expressions of esteem and commitment to youth, family. This commitment of yours and mine is with honesty; I am sure that we will continue to contribute positively to higher education. Thank you nephews, Andrea, Fede, Sandra and my brother Roberto. We are going strong, ”said the candidate for deputy.

The main figure of that UPE headquarters is Dr. Roberto Gonzalez Vaesken, along with his children, among them, the city councilor Federico Gonzalez.