“I am not going to disappoint you, I promise you that I will work from the Chamber of Deputies with sincerity and honesty, as I have been doing for more than 25 years from our university for this department and for the country, supporting people without looking at their beliefs or his party. This is how I will continue to be because our department, our country needs more than ever, that we be patriots; the families deserve our respect and support”, assured Tiki González Vaesken, candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 4.

The candidate mentioned that for years he has been working with young people, with institutions and families in pursuit of education and that this effort enabled him to share and understand the situation of thousands of people.

“I know the difficult reality that thousands of families go through, in all areas. I know of the dream of thousands of young people who struggle daily and intend to progress with work and study; We will strongly support them. For the workers who build this country with their honest labor, the businessmen who invest so that the economy is strong, for the teachers, entrepreneurs, our firm support. For them and with them I am going to work harder,” he said.