Home News Tiki promises that his north will be honesty and transparency in his parliamentary management
News

Tiki promises that his north will be honesty and transparency in his parliamentary management

by admin
Tiki promises that his north will be honesty and transparency in his parliamentary management
Tiki González, candidate for deputy of Alto Paraná, List 1, Option 4.

“I am not going to disappoint you, I promise you that I will work from the Chamber of Deputies with sincerity and honesty, as I have been doing for more than 25 years from our university for this department and for the country, supporting people without looking at their beliefs or his party. This is how I will continue to be because our department, our country needs more than ever, that we be patriots; the families deserve our respect and support”, assured Tiki González Vaesken, candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 4.

The candidate mentioned that for years he has been working with young people, with institutions and families in pursuit of education and that this effort enabled him to share and understand the situation of thousands of people.

“I know the difficult reality that thousands of families go through, in all areas. I know of the dream of thousands of young people who struggle daily and intend to progress with work and study; We will strongly support them. For the workers who build this country with their honest labor, the businessmen who invest so that the economy is strong, for the teachers, entrepreneurs, our firm support. For them and with them I am going to work harder,” he said.

See also  Love brings people to spring and warms China——General Secretary Xi Jinping is with the masses during the Spring Festival_South China Net

You may also like

The US is alert to the possible arrest...

Herod and mosquitoes

Paxlovid remains the right to dispense from physicians,...

Our representatives in Colombia Selection

Bonn district court allows “Cum-Ex” charges against Olearius...

THE HYPOCRISY OF POLITICIANS « cde News

Petro announced the departure of the director of...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Deepening Troop Training and Preparing...

Again sprayers at work – question marks around...

During the first quarter of 2023, ITAIPU supplied...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy