Our representatives in Colombia Selection

Our representatives in Colombia Selection

Risaralda contributes two athletes and their coach to the national paraswimming delegation

Julian Andres Santa

In Bogotá, the concentration of the Colombian youth para-swimming team is held, where Risaralda has an important contribution with three of its representatives, who proudly leave the flag of the department high. They are para-swimmers David Soto Velásquez and David Felipe Rendón Acosta, accompanied by the coach of the Liga Risaraldense de Paranatación, Darío José Muñoz. Said national concentration will be until next Friday, April 21.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION PREPARED

Darío Muñoz precisely referred to how important it means for them to be able to be present, in search of a place in the next international contest in the middle of the year. “We are in Bogotá in the concentration that is convened by the Colombian Paraswimming Federation, for the athletes who are going to participate in the youth Parapan American Games that are going to be held in the capital of Colombia in the month of June. We are with the athletes David Rendón and David Soto, two athletes from the house, from Risaralda, very happy that they have been called to the Colombian team and that the name of the coach is also at these concentrations. It is always a pride for us to represent our department”.

