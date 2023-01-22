On the occasion of the Spring Festival, with the concern of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, the provincial leaders Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongzhong, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Wang Yiguang, Zhang Yingchun, and Qin Guowen went to various parts of the province to visit and condolences to the grassroots cadres and the masses , best wishes for the holidays.

Li Dianxun, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, went to Xiangtan City to visit and express condolences. At the home of Deng Yixiu, an old party member, Li Dianxun learned about her and her family’s health and daily life in detail, thanked her for her perseverance and dedication to her career, and extended her best wishes for the New Year. When visiting Xu Yirong, a retired teacher, Li Dianxun hoped that he would continue to be enthusiastic about public welfare and make further contributions to the cause of education, and urged relevant departments to do a good job in service guarantee to ensure that the people spend the Spring Festival in peace and warmth.

Wu Guiying, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Changsha Municipal Party Committee, came to the Wuyi business district in Changsha to supervise the security and stability maintenance work in crowded places, and extended holiday greetings to front-line staff such as special patrol police, traffic police, fire rescue, urban management, and sanitation on duty. They still stuck to their posts, devoted themselves to their work and expressed their heartfelt thanks when thousands of families were reunited, and sent sympathy materials. Relevant departments are required to care about and care for front-line workers, and do a good job in logistics service guarantee, so that everyone can feel comfortable and at ease.

Sui Zhongcheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee, went to Changde City to visit Ma Xianzi, a party member in difficulty, Qu Guisong, a 50-year-old party member, Deng Lingling, a member of the poor group, Qin Daozhou, a national model worker, and Yang Guiying, a family member of a poverty alleviation monitoring household, to learn more about their health The situation, family income and living security, etc., asked the relevant departments to do a good job in ensuring the life of the poor people with heart and soul, and help solve practical problems in a timely manner, so that everyone can have a warm and peaceful Spring Festival.

Wei Jianfeng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, went to Loudi City to visit Liu Jiaming, an advanced individual who has shown righteousness and courage, Li Xinsheng, a difficult Party member, and Wei Zhengyu, a difficult political and legal policeman. Wei Jianfeng emphasized that it is necessary to vigorously advocate the spirit of bravery and promote social righteousness. It is necessary to implement various care and care measures, and solve problems for the needy people with heart and soul, so that they can truly feel the care of the party and the government.

Yang Haodong, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, visited Changsha City to express condolences to Lei Yixin, Cai Gao and other veteran experts in the propaganda and cultural system. And best wishes for the new year. In Zhangjiajie City, Yang Haodong came to the home of difficult party members Jin Jing and Zhou Songbai, and Tuo Yaqi, a low-income household, and asked them in detail about their health and family conditions.

Wang Yiguang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, visited Hecheng District, Huaihua City to express condolences. When visiting Wang Jinlian, a veteran party member and winner of the “50 Years of Glory in the Party” commemorative medal, and Feng Meiyong, a retired veteran cadre, Wang Yiguang sent them sincere greetings and New Year blessings, asked them in detail about their health and living conditions, and urged grassroots party organizations It is necessary to implement relevant policies and treatment in place, carry out door-to-door visits, help solve practical difficulties, and continuously improve the happiness index of the masses.

Zhang Yingchun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Deputy Governor, visited Zhou Xueyuan, a low-income household, and Deng Aijun, a severely disabled and difficult group, in Yiyang City. During the condolences, Zhang Yingchun talked cordially with them, asked them about the current difficulties, urgent problems and urgent needs, and encouraged them to actively deal with difficulties and challenges, and their lives will get better and better. Zhang Yingchun also sent them Spring Festival supplies and epidemic prevention items, and urged them to raise their awareness of personal epidemic prevention and take good care of their health.

Vice Governor Qin Guowen visited Yongzhou City to express condolences to poor Red Cross blood donation volunteers, needy teachers, family planning special support families, needy medical staff, and laid-off workers on subsistence allowances. He encouraged everyone to build confidence and firmly believe that with the care of the party and the government, they will be able overcome difficulties.

(Participating in writing: Meng Jiaoyan, Zhang Yijia, Li Jie, Zhang Bin, Gong Baiwei, Yang Yuhan, Liu Yuebing)