The great achievements of the future will be passed on from generation to generation; the century-old party is flourishing. The first plenary meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China produced a new leadership of the Central Committee. Comrade Xi Jinping was appointed as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. Retired from leadership positions, a group of leading cadres with both political integrity and ability, youth and experience have entered the new Central Committee and the Central Leading Body. This is a central leadership group that condenses the consensus of the whole party, reflects the expectations of the people, and is worthy of the full trust of the whole party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. Central leadership. The election results fully reflect the common will of the whole party, fully reflect the common aspiration of hundreds of millions of people, and fully demonstrate that our party is vigorous, prosperous, and vigorous. On the way forward, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core will surely unite and lead the whole Party, the whole army, the people of all ethnic groups in the country, strengthen historical self-confidence, strengthen historical initiative, work hard and forge ahead courageously, in order to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. To promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and work in unity, firmly grasp the destiny of China’s development and progress in our own hands.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, systematically expounded the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and scientifically planned the party for a future period. It has drawn a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party further pointed out the direction for the cause of the Party and the country, laid an important ideological and political foundation for our Party to continue to lead hundreds of millions of people to unite and struggle, and laid a solid foundation for the comprehensive implementation of the Party’s The basic theory, basic line, and basic strategy of the Communist Party of China are striving to compose a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, providing a strong political and organizational guarantee. This fully shows that our party deserves to be a Marxist ruling party that adheres to its original mission, is at the forefront of the times, and is wholeheartedly supported by the people.

The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way lies in the Party. At present, the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and my country’s development has entered a period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertainties and unpredictable factors increase. Under the complex and severe development environment at home and abroad, to better shoulder the mission and create new great achievements, our party must have a strong leadership core and a central leadership collective. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and established the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The “two establishments” are the most significant political achievements of the party’s construction since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. They are the political guarantees to lead the cause of the party and the country from victory to new victories in the new era. The greatest certainty, the greatest confidence, and the greatest guarantee. We must improve our political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, more consciously safeguard General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the entire Party, and more consciously safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core , unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and unify them into the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, forming a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.

Victory can be achieved through unity, and success through struggle. We have created a glorious history through unity and struggle, and we also need to rely on unity and struggle to open up a better future. Let us unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “Two Establishments”, strengthen the “Four Consciousness” and strengthen the “Four”. Self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, carry forward the great spirit of founding the party, must not forget the original intention, remember the mission, must be humble and prudent, must struggle hard, must dare to fight, be good at fighting, be confident and self-improvement, keep upright and innovative, and write a new era of society with Chinese characteristics A more splendid chapter of the doctrine, and continue to create new and impressive miracles on the new road to exam!