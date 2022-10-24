A beautiful tournament, the Argentine Clausura, heart-pounding, which may have caused some heart attack given the final. With the sweaty success of Boca Juniors of interim coach Hugo Ibarra, 48 years old. Summary: 90 minutes from the end, Boca have 51 points, Racing from Avellaneda, the team loved by Diego Milito, 50. And they face, crossing them, the great rivals of their opponent in the race for the title: Boca with the Independiente, Racing is home to River Plate.

INCREDIBLE FINAL

Boca alla Bombonera goes under shortly after the half hour with a penalty from Leandro Fernandez. But he makes up for it after 4 ‘with another Fernandez, Guillermo. Then at the beginning of the second half Seba Villa thinks about giving the Xeneizes 2-1. It’s just a matter of resisting… Meanwhile, Racing also took the lead in the 56th minute with Rojas on a penalty.

And here’s the grand finale. At 80 almost simultaneously the River of the technician Gallardo, in his last match with the red and white, equalized with Racing, goal of the former Livorno player Miguel Borja. And Independiente makes it 2-2 in Buenos Aires with Vallejo class of 2004, thrown in for about twenty minutes, with his first ever goal among the pros. Both equal, Boca still in the lead. But that’s not all. At 90 ‘penalty for Racing, which means victory and title. Substitute Galvan kicks him, River goalkeeper Franco Armani rejects! On the other side of the Bombonera they cry and pray, and perhaps thank their hated cousins. Who in the 95th minute on the counterattack signed the Boca title, winning 3-2 again with Borja. Alla Bombonera is the apotheosis. Boca champion thanks … to the River!