Tobias Rattinger set a new personal best in Budapest

Tobias Rattinger was in Budapest last night

At the strong “World Athletics Continental Tour Bronce Meeting” in Budapest, Tobias Rattinger achieved a new personal best on Thursday evening. The LAC Amateure Steyr runner completed the 3000 meter obstacle course in 8:44.81 minutes. “With this new record, he took 4th place at this international meeting and also collected important points for the world ranking,” says LAC chairman Fritz Steinparz.

Rattinger’s running colleague Raphael Pallitsch was also in great shape. The middle stretcher from Burgenland won the 1500 meter competition in Budapest.

