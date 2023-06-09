Home » Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel gets chilling poster – Sina Hong Kong
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

June 8, 1984, was a truly momentous date in pop culture, as three intrepid parapsychology professors (and later Winston Zedmore) teamed up to form Ghostbusters and, from Goetzel saved New York.

In recent years, this has been declared asghostbusters day, and is celebrated annually. Since Ghostbusters Afterlife is about to get a sequel, the first movie poster was shared on social media on June 8, showing the iconic Ghostbusters logo frozen in ice – possibly given to us when the sequel premieres on December 20 this year Brings a touch of cold adventure.

https://twitter.com/dan_aykroyd/status/1666930204516728833

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

