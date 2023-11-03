Tomáš Zálešák: Culture of Ficov | Opinions | .a week

on the one hand, we should be careful not to succumb to the temptation to turn every factual dispute or problem into a question of culture or a manifestation of the “culture war”. Such an approach could make some real disputes even more difficult to solve, even unsolvable, even where they could be solved on a substantive and pragmatic level. There is also the risk of misreading the observed cultural patterns of behavior: even by giving them an ideologically distorted meaning.

On the other hand, it is quite obvious that during the last elections, and far from only during them, clashes between mutually conflicting cultural patterns really occur. By “culture” here I mean patterns of behavior that develop over a long period of time, often longer than certain ideological movements, although ideologies and regimes based on them can build on these patterns and use them for both good and bad purposes. Ideology and culture are two different things, although they inevitably influence each other.

