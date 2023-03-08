Tonglu, Hangzhou: “March 8th” International Women’s Day Fitness Exhibition

On March 6, Tonglu County, Hangzhou City held a fitness sports meeting to celebrate the “March 8” International Working Women’s Day. 43 teams and more than 600 people from Tonglu County participated.

The theme of this sports meeting is “Exhibition of Women’s Style and Welcome to Hangzhou Asian Games”, hosted by Tonglu County Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Tonglu County Women’s Federation, Tonglu County Federation of Trade Unions, and undertaken by Tonglu County Sports Development Center.

The competition is divided into individual events and group events. The competition contents are Frisbee, fun table tennis, collective “one” jump, tug-of-war, etc.

“One-two, one-two, one-two!” “Come on! Come on! Come on!” The atmosphere of the competition was hot. The contestants ran and fought hard on the field, and the audience cheered and cheered. There was endless laughter and applause.

Frisbee to test eyesight and arm strength, tug-of-war to compete with physical strength, and collective rope skipping that pay attention to tacit understanding. Each event allows participants to enjoy the health and happiness of sports and immerse themselves in a cheerful and harmonious atmosphere.

“Participating in this group activity is very happy and lively, and it has a festive atmosphere.” said Chen Yaru from the representative team of Tongjun Street in Tonglu County.

“This event is not only to celebrate the ‘March 8th’ International Working Women’s Day, but also to celebrate the 200-day countdown to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. I hope this event can improve women’s fitness awareness in Tonglu County.” Tonglu County Women’s Federation Party Member and Vice Chairman Chen Ying said.