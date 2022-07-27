Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau has made various efforts to promote the management of catering oil fume



In order to improve the urban ambient air quality and fight the prevention and control of oil fume pollution, the Tongxiang Municipal Comprehensive Administrative and Law Enforcement Bureau took multiple measures to tackle the problem, and actively carried out special control actions for catering oil fume.

1. Unity of knowledge and action, focusing on publicity and expansion. According to the grid division of labor, conduct a comprehensive investigation of each catering service unit, check the oil fume exhaust vents on site, collect the basic information of the operators, and follow the requirements of “one store, one file” to learn more about the installation, operation, maintenance records, etc. Strengthen publicity and guidance for relevant responsible persons, distribute publicity materials, interpret various laws and regulations in detail, guide merchants to carry out self-examination and self-correction, and urge the correct installation, normal use and maintenance records of oil fume purification facilities. At present, more than 300 catering stores have been investigated, and more than 1,350 publicity materials have been distributed.

2. Pay close attention to details and work hard on precise management. Arrange law enforcement officers to conduct inspections on the catering industry, and ensure weekly inspections through measures such as door-to-door guidance, rectification follow-up, and spot-check records in accordance with the requirements of “inspection, correction, and supervision”. In response to the phenomenon that the oil fume purification device of individual catering service units was not turned on or was not cleaned and maintained in time during the inspection process, the law enforcement officers will criticize and educate the person in charge on the spot and urge them to clean up in place, and issue a “Notice of Correcting Illegal Acts within a Time Limit” on the spot Book” to ensure that the fume purification facilities of each catering service unit are in normal use, cleaned and maintained on time. In view of the serious phenomenon of barbecue stalls and mobile stalls occupying roads at night, the law enforcement forces were integrated, the “24-hour” duty system was implemented, and nighttime rectification was actively carried out. At present, a total of 5 “Notices for Correcting Illegal Behaviors within a Time Limit” have been issued, and 31 cases of nighttime barbecue stalls and mobile stalls have been persuaded to operate.

3. Push forward vigorously and contribute to joint law enforcement. Joint market supervision, environmental protection and other departments, carry out a “comprehensive inspection” of restaurants, and conduct follow-up inspections and guidance for the rectification work of each problem unit in the early stage. Multi-party cooperation forced restaurants with problems to make rectifications on their own, implement dynamic cancellation of relevant matters, and insist that law enforcement preparations are in place, law enforcement inspections are in place, and rectification and review are in place. At the same time, the special inspection team will provide face-to-face guidance with merchants and answer questions related to comprehensive administrative law enforcement, urge environmental sanitation to be cleaned up in place, and help build a civilized city across the country. Since the beginning of this month, more than 80 law enforcement team members have been dispatched to carry out 4 joint inspections and urge the rectification of 9 related problems.