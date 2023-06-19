Tony Camacho, the famous mascot that lives in El Campín
In social networks the pet called Tony Camacho, a Creole breed dog that has won the hearts of players and the entire production team behind each game in the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium in Bogota.
In Tik Tok, the canine’s passage through each of the stadium locations before a football match has been recorded, there it is linked with the workers and guests who arrive at each of the sporting events.
Tony’s good behavior has made him one of the most loved and remembered animals in a sports environment such as this stadium in the country’s capital.
Also read: Video: They tried to steal a truck from a garage and they ran away
After the dog’s story was demonstrated on social networks, many people praise those who would be its caregivers and for giving it a home in the stadium. During matches, Tony is sheltered in the office areas of the stadium, this in order not to leave him alone and ensure the safety of the canine in the face of the high flow of people who gather to enjoy football.
James Rodríguez is confident of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup:
The former Real Madrid player assured: “It was not our fault, nor the coaching staff. This is like together. We didn’t play well, we went to seven games without scoring goals, that’s a lot for a qualifying round. When you want to go to a World Cup, you have to score goals. That was something we had to assume responsibly. But soccer gives many revenges. Hopefully by 2026 we can be there,” James said in the post.
Besides: Citizen subdued thieves in Bogotá as a karateka
He also stated that there were never any maneuvers by the players to remove the coach at that time, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, and described these versions as a fable. “Yes, a fable. Why are we going to want a coach to come out if we want to win? So, are we going to want to lose so that a coach comes out? I am a winning person,” he asserted.