Tony Camacho, the famous mascot that lives in El Campín

In social networks the pet called Tony Camacho, a Creole breed dog that has won the hearts of players and the entire production team behind each game in the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium in Bogota.

In Tik Tok, the canine’s passage through each of the stadium locations before a football match has been recorded, there it is linked with the workers and guests who arrive at each of the sporting events.

Tony’s good behavior has made him one of the most loved and remembered animals in a sports environment such as this stadium in the country’s capital.

After the dog’s story was demonstrated on social networks, many people praise those who would be its caregivers and for giving it a home in the stadium. During matches, Tony is sheltered in the office areas of the stadium, this in order not to leave him alone and ensure the safety of the canine in the face of the high flow of people who gather to enjoy football.