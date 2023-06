Spain returns to lift an international trophy and wins the Nations League at the end of an endless challenge with Croatia. 0-0 (5-4 pens) at the end of 120′ the two saves by Unai Simon on penalties were very tight and decisive. During the match chances for De La Fuente’s team created by Morata, Asensio, Ansu Fati and Dani Olmo, Croatia had their chances with Kramaric, Pasalic, Petkovic and Brozovic

