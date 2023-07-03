Tops and flops 2023. Half-year results and market outlook for DAX, Dow, Nasdaq, Gold & shares (including NVIDIA, META, APPLE, TESLA)

The new trading week started positively again and the DAX can quietly continue the rally of the past week, which was certainly also influenced by the quarterly effect. However, there may be a need for consolidation around 16,200 points.

After all, some market participants will be missing in the coming days, as a quiet start to the week is expected on Wall Street with the Independence Day holiday. However, the week moves into an exciting phase in the second half with the FOMC Minutes and the US jobs report.

We are talking about this at the beginning of the week against the background of the current chart analysis of the DAX, Nasdaq, Dow Jones and the euro-dollar, which continues to fluctuate in its range from the start of the year, especially after the weak inflation data from Germany.

Within the commodities sector, we selected the gold price which appears to be firming around the $1,900 spot. Can a new attempt at the all-time highs be derived from this? Roland Jegen shows all relevant supports and resistances.

Let’s take a look a little further today at the winners and losers in the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq based on the first half of the year.

With Tesla, Meta Platforms and NVIDIA, three major tech stocks should be highlighted, which achieved a price doubling in the first half of the year. Apple, Microsoft or Salesforce from the Dow Jones are a little “behind” here, but this has been made up for by the market capitalization.

We go into all values ​​in detail, show the chart image and have the latest news ready. Last week, Apple became the first Wall Street company to reach a market capitalization of $3 trillion.

Tesla reported a new delivery record from the second quarter over the weekend and thus remains on the road to success. And NVIDIA is also happy about further price targets from the analysts, who see further potential despite the price increase.

This is exactly what Roland Jegen and Andreas Bernstein talk about and give an outlook on support and resistance for various stocks that are currently in focus. This creates potential opportunities for our trading.

What can be expected in the future? All insights are available in our video!

