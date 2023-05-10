Torrential rains again caused several emergencies in Yopal

Strong and constant rains registered since noon in the capital of Casanare and also in a large part of the Department of Casanare, caused several emergencies, as confirmed by Captain Harvey Ramírez, commander of the Yopal Fire Department.

Through the emergency center, the people of Yopal asked for help from relief agencies due to flooding in streets and homes, caused by the collapse of the sewage network, in the same way fallen trees were reported, one of them in the sector surrounding the La Cabuya bridge.

Citizens reported affected vehicles and motorcycles on the streets, some drivers even fell from their vehicles and had to be helped by the community to get off the roads.

At the Child Development Center – CDI Compartir on Carrera 29, the children were put in a safe place, after the facilities were flooded, parents had difficulty getting them due to the weather.

This is the second day of emergencies reported in less than 15 days, where Yopaleños suffer due to heavy rainfall that, according to IDEAM, will continue in the Orinoquía region.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

