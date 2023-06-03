Home » Torres discounts, Colombia loses 1-3 with Italy
Torres discounts, Colombia loses 1-3 with Italy

Torres discounts, Colombia loses 1-3 with Italy

The Colombian national team is losing 1-3 with Italy, for the quarterfinals, at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium, Aregentina

Italy won again in the heights, and after a poor clearance by the coffee team, taken advantage of by Tommaso Baldanzi, the European team is already up on the scoreboard by two goals.

It begins to play as the Europeans want, and the tricolor team is falling into the trap, so the juice has become fiscal, and the rival’s texture prevents Colombia from handling the reins.

Italy starts stomping, and translates it with midfielder Cesare Casadei’s score, who already puts coach Carmine Nunziata up on the scoreboard.

The squad led by Héctor Cárdenas begins with the same scheme that he has been using in recent games, with 4-3-3-1, with the surprise of midfielder Jhojan Torres, who will surely have the task of recovering and not letting the European team build game with ease.

While Italy forms with 4-3-1-2, hoping in this way to manage the midfield, and avoid the speed of the Colombian attackers, on counterattacks

News in development…

