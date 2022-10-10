Panetta al Mef, Bongiorno for Interior or Justice and for Health check Bertolaso. These are the names on which bookmakers are betting, according to reports from the specialized agency Agipronews. The odds provider for the international bookmakers Oddsdealer.net confirms Fabio Panetta at 1.83, with Domenico Siniscalco at 2.89 and Dario Scannapieco at 4.82. Matteo Salvini continues to ‘claim’ the Interior Ministry, but the traders bet on Matteo Piantedosi, ahead of the bet by 2 times. However, the name of Giulia Bongiorno appears, second in altitude at 2.90, with Giuseppe Pecoraro chasing at 3.85. If she does not go inside, Bongiorno also points to Justice (at 3.20), where however Carlo Nordio is favored at 1.80.

Third in altitude Francesco Paolo Sisto at 4. For the bookies, Antonio Tajani should go to the Farnesina, favored at 1.40 over Elisabetta Belloni (at 4) and Giampiero Massolo (at 7). For the Defense it is a “derby” between Guido Crosetto and Adolfo Urso (both at 2.65), the outsider is the general secretary of defense, General Luciano Portolano, at 2.90. For Health the favorite is Francesco Rocca, president of the National Committee of the Italian Red Cross, at 1.88. Check the name of Guido Bertolaso, second hypothesis at 2.90 in front of Licia Ronzulli, ‘sponsored’ by Berlusconi and last at 4.60.

The League claims the presidency of the Chamber, where one between Giancarlo Giorgetti (at 1.85) and Riccardo Molinari (at 2.80) could go, with the current Forza Italia group leader, Paolo Barelli, at 5 times the bet. It is a tug-of-war at Palazzo Madama between Anna Maria Bernini (at 2.28) and Ignazio La Russa, near 2.75. Less chance for the Northern League player Roberto Calderoli, last at 3.40.