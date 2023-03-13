news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VASTO, MARCH 11 – Memories and anecdotes of a sensational career, marked by successes achieved in major stage races or very classics throughout Europe, on big climbs or in races against the clock. But also the prospects that the bike can offer tourism businesses in Abruzzo today, above all because the imminent departure of the 2023 edition of the Giro d’Italia from the Costa dei Trabocchi offers an unrepeatable promotion opportunity: provided that all the players involved know how to treasure of this opportunity, everyone working to improve the “Abruzzo product”.



These are the ingredients that marked today in Vasto the third and last appointment of "Road to… the great departure!", the event organized by CNA Turismo Abruzzo and Gal Costa dei Trabocchi, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Chieti



Protagonists of the meeting at Palazzo d’Avalos Gianni Bugno and Claudio Chiappucci, former great rivals of the past who recalled some of the most significant moments of their career, but also underlined the bond of esteem and friendship that has resisted the rivalry of the past .



Today’s event follows the one held in recent days with the former head coach of the national team, Davide Cassani, now president of the regional agency for tourism promotion of Emilia-Romagna: the double stage of a mini tour which served to promote, in the intentions of CNA Turismo Abruzzo and Gal Costa dei Trabocchi, the tourist offer connected to the world of two wheels, with ideas and projects related to the creation of specific packages, the provision of hotel and transport services dedicated to a segment of the tourist market that is making the fortune of other territories.



Together with the two champions, Felicia Fioravanti, Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Tourism of the Municipality of Vasto, were present in the room; the president of Gal Costa dei Trabocchi, Roberto Di Vincenzo; the president of Cna Turismo Abruzzo, Claudio Di Dionisio; the director of Cna Abruzzo, Graziano Di Costanzo. (HANDLE).

