For a long time, the author of the White Tigers’ only hit on Sunday held on. For a long time, he struggled not to react to foul insults and insults.

“You simulants. Fuck man,” the Pilsen fan yelled at Flynn even after the player looked at him. “I can’t hear much, man. You keep falling, and you’re 100 kilos, guys like a cow. You’re just simulating. You specifically too,” he continued, while added more vulgarities.

Photo: Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK Oscar Flynn from Liberec equalizes in Pilsen at 1:1.Photo : Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK

After a few tens of seconds, however, the 23-year-old attacker, who was born to a British father and a Czech mother in Burnley and moved to the Czech Republic with his mother a month later, could no longer hold on. “Anything else?” he asked the snarling man before continuing to the television cameras. “Well, you see it yourself. Period,” Flynn stated.

During the interview for ČT sport, Oscar Flynn had to bite the insults of the home fan in addition to the loss, so it is not surprising that he did not hold back. Then he got cold. “We knew we were going to these people. No offense, there are great fans out there otherwise. But with some it looks like this.’ 🎥@sportCT pic.twitter.com/lgHXwwSIAs — Matej Vybíral (@Matavyb) March 12, 2023

“How can you be in the national team, dude?” the fan kept commenting, and this already got Flynn’s nerves at the very end of the interview for ČT.

“I’m giving Pilsen an experience here,” the owner of four starts for the Czech national team was relieved.

Photo: Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK Pilsen’s Tomáš Mertl (left) in a fight with Oscar Flynn from Liberec.Photo : Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK

After the apology, the press spokesman of the Pilsen club immediately cooled down and narrated the entire incident to the writing journalists. “Anytime you meet a fan who’s acting like an idiot, has a beer in his hand and doesn’t respect the players or anyone else, it’s frustrating. How about that?” Flynn said.

It should be noted that there was a very hostile environment in Pilsen on Sunday from the beginning of the match. The home crowd booed almost at every contact, at every sign of a foul. Certainly also because Plzeň felt damaged by the judges’ verdicts from Saturday’s third match of the preliminary round, after which they even vetoed the head referee Oldřich Hejduk.

Photo: Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK Petr Zámorský (front on the ice) and Tomáš Mertl receive congratulations from their teammates for scoring a 1:0 goal against Liberec.Photo : Miroslav Chaloupka, CTK

“We knew we were going to these people. No offense, there are great fans out there otherwise. But for some it looks like this. So now I’m looking forward to the fifth home game,” concluded Flynn.