Details about the perpetrators of the murder of Ranko Radošević, known as Eskobar, surfaced.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić/MUP.RS

A minor (17), who is linked to the liquidation and the suspects for the murder of Ranko Radošević from Nikšić, known as Eskobar, at the gas station in Rušnje, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of helping Stefan Z. (28) and Luka V. (26 ), and yesterday she was remanded in custody for up to 30 days. The three were arrested on Saturday in a rented apartment in New Belgrade, where they hid after the crime. It is about “apartment for a day”.

“The liquidation was carried out quite amateurishly, which facilitated the quick and efficient action of the police. However, the logistics of the murder were a little more professional than the perpetrators. For this reason, it is reasonable to suspect that more people participated in the liquidation“, says the source Ringing. Among the wanted persons is a young man from Belgrade who already participated in the liquidation of a high-ranking member of the Skaljar clan and has been on the run ever since. A new arrest operation is still expected.

See photos from the liquidation site:

“Of the arrested, the police first interrogated the teenage girl for hours, after which she was detained”, says the interlocutor. Radošević drinks coffee almost every day in the cafe on the Pompeii where he was killed, and on Thursday he agreed to trade cars there.

“Ranko has a business with used cars, i.e. autoplac, and the killers lured him by offering him a car that he could buy.. They agreed to meet on Thursday around 11 a.m., then they came and shot him,” says the source. After the crime, the perpetrators of the liquidation went to Petlovo brdo in a “Golf 4” car, set the car on fire and headed to an apartment in New Belgrade where they were until their arrest.

Source: Private archive

“They also found a gun in their apartment, which is suspected to have been used in the liquidation, and the weapon was among the snacks,” recalls the source. Let us remind you that the two suspects were taken out of the apartment with handcuffs. Both of them were dressed in sportswear, and in the exclusive footage obtained by Kurir, one of them can be seen with a noticeable limp, and the other is wearing pink slippers. By the way, as announced by his family, Radošević will be buried today at the Orlovača cemetery in Belgrade.

(MONDO/Kurir)