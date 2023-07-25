Home » Tourism, almost 2 million unlocked in the Alessandria area – News
News

Tourism, almost 2 million unlocked in the Alessandria area – News

by admin
Tourism, almost 2 million unlocked in the Alessandria area – News

The Piedmont Region and the Municipality of Fabbrica Curone (Alessandria) have signed a protocol to reuse a tourist-recreational facility in Laghizzolo. The structural transformation of a building originally intended as a wellness center is planned: it will become a functional center for the development of the local tourist system. “We have averted the danger of losing an old loan of almost 2 million euros stranded since 2004”, underlines the regional councilor Vittoria Poggio for culture, tourism and commerce. A real rescue, the use of 1,888,000 euros blocked for 19 years by a bureaucratic jam following the bankruptcy of some companies at the time in charge of carrying out the work for the construction of tennis and paddle courts, a refreshment bar as well as a tourist information point dedicated to hikers.


The new plant is to be delivered by mid-2024.


“We hope it will become the future center for a sustainable future of tourism in Val Curone”, remarks the mayor Roberto Deantoni.


A tourist attraction project in a territory, “which – adds Roberto Cava, president of Alexala (Local Tourist Agency) – we consider strategic and of great value for its quality and strategic position between Piedmont, Emilia, Liguria and Lombardy”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Aversa, swastikas on the rainbow benches

You may also like

Teacher perrea with student at graduation party

Summer 2023: Breaking Meteorological Records and the Impact...

Homicide after fight in Río de Oro: they...

‘One hundred thousand none’, music fight for women...

The Guayaquil Culture Network shares the Historical Formation...

Two months of total closure on Santa Monica...

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Importance of Strengthening Military Governance...

Discovering Bosco Albergati, a manifesto project by the...

Mayor invites Samarians to run in the ‘Desplastifik...

Farewell to Marc Augé, great philosopher and anthropologist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy