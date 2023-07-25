Tourism, almost 2 million unlocked in the Alessandria area – News

The Piedmont Region and the Municipality of Fabbrica Curone (Alessandria) have signed a protocol to reuse a tourist-recreational facility in Laghizzolo. The structural transformation of a building originally intended as a wellness center is planned: it will become a functional center for the development of the local tourist system. “We have averted the danger of losing an old loan of almost 2 million euros stranded since 2004”, underlines the regional councilor Vittoria Poggio for culture, tourism and commerce. A real rescue, the use of 1,888,000 euros blocked for 19 years by a bureaucratic jam following the bankruptcy of some companies at the time in charge of carrying out the work for the construction of tennis and paddle courts, a refreshment bar as well as a tourist information point dedicated to hikers.





The new plant is to be delivered by mid-2024.





“We hope it will become the future center for a sustainable future of tourism in Val Curone”, remarks the mayor Roberto Deantoni.





A tourist attraction project in a territory, “which – adds Roberto Cava, president of Alexala (Local Tourist Agency) – we consider strategic and of great value for its quality and strategic position between Piedmont, Emilia, Liguria and Lombardy”.



