(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 20 – After the rebound in 2021, the Italian GDP continued to show good dynamics during 2022, with growth rates above the European average and tourism was one of the main drivers of the recovery. In Abruzzo the tourism sector plays an important role above all in terms of employment, with 7.1% of the total regional employment, a higher percentage than the Italian average (6.7%). This is what emerges from the report “Potential and prospects of the Abruzzo tourism chain”, edited by the Intesa Sanpaolo Studies and Research Department and presented today in Montesilvano.



According to the surveys of Unioncamere-Movimprese, there are over ten thousand companies active in 2022 in the tourism sector in the region. Almost 90% of the flows are made up of Italian presences, a feature that has allowed for greater stability during the pandemic crisis. For the 2022 season that has just ended, the provisional data on tourist presences in Abruzzo in the period January-August 2022 show an increase of around 16% in presences and 17% in terms of arrivals.



In an international scenario of slowdown, some factors continue to support a growth forecast for hotel turnover. The numbers for bookings in the first half of 2023 are favorable and Abruzzo in particular can focus on the diversity of its territory also to decrease seasonality and increase international presences.



Many hotel companies, the survey reveals, are increasing their investments, above all in terms of quality and sustainability of the offer, issues towards which consumers and travelers are increasingly paying attention. Among the critical issues, in addition to the issue of energy, the finding of manpower is a priority. In order to preserve competitiveness, attention is also growing on the subject of personnel training and digitization. In particular, those who have invested in digital recorded a better evolution in 2021 both in terms of turnover and profitability, also thanks to increasingly ‘connected’ tourists. (HANDLE).

