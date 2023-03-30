Home News Tourist caravan of the Amazon, visited the city of Cuenca
Tourist caravan of the Amazon, visited the city of Cuenca

Delegations from Napo, Morona Santiago and Pastaza, showed the tourist attractions of these provinces in the city of Cuenca, with the Caravan called “The Amazon Your Destination”, made up of 46 people and 16 stands, including artisans, producers, tour guides and entrepreneurs , who exposed the cultures, ancestral medicine, gastronomy, among other tourist topics.

July Sarmiento, president of the Pastaza Chamber of Tourism at the Tourist Caravan in Cuenca.

July Sarmiento, president of the Pastaza Chamber of Tourism, said she was happy to be able to take and promote tourism in the Amazon, as has been done in past years. She said that similar promotions have already been carried out in the cities of Quito and Guayaquil, opening more possibilities for tourists to visit this magical province.

The day included two days before the caravan to promote in the media of the province of Azuay. The fair “The Amazon Your Destination” was held in Plaza San Francisco, exhibiting native crafts, gastronomy, Amazonian flowers and above all the cultural expression of a dance by Sarmiento. On this occasion, the participants from the province were thanked, who during this fair managed to sell and promote the products of the area in which they live, in addition to boosting the economy of their families.

“We are satisfied with the participation of the Cuenca public, who flocked to the caravan and, from now on, reservations have been received for visits to Puyo and orders for products from the entrepreneurs. In addition, the sale of their products in the city of Cuenca, allowed all families to return home with financial resources for investment or livelihood,” said Sarmiento.

