by admin
Gloria Camargo

Discrimination continues to be a topical issue in our society and unfortunately, there are still cases like that of Laura Mora, a young tattoo artist who denounces being a victim of discrimination by her neighbors.

Laura, who has her tattoo studio in the same building where she lives with her husband and daughter, has been harassed and discriminated against by her neighbors, who believe that because of the way the young woman dresses or because of her tattoos, practice some kind of witchcraft. This situation has been so traumatic for Laura that she decided to go to the Police and report the facts.

Laura’s neighbors have gotten up at dawn to pray at the door of her house and have even thrown holy water at her, which has made the young woman feel harassed and discriminated against. But what has finished filling the tattoo artist’s patience have been the comments that they have begun to make against her daughter, since they criticize her for always dressing her in dark colors.

Faced with this situation, the Local Mayor’s Office of Santa Fe in Bogotá promised to guarantee timely attention to local women, for which they contacted the tattoo artist. Mora received legal advice and psychosocial guidance, informing her of her care route, since she reported having suffered acts of discrimination by her neighbors, a situation that affected her emotionally.

