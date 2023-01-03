The Termini attacker, Alexander Mateusz Chomiakhas been stuck in the afternoon from two police officers off duty at Milan Central Station. The 24-year-old, identified as the man who stabbed the Israeli tourist, had made himself untraceable immediately after the attack. When he was stopped he had two knives and a cutter in his bag, he didn’t resist and said nothing, also because he speaks very little Italian. He had no documents with him and did not admit his identity ascertained thanks to the Arma’s facial recognition system and AFIS. Described as borderline, he has no tattoos or anything that could suggest racial reasons for the assault.



Milan Central Station

The two soldiers, husband and wife, after seeing the frames spread throughout Italy, recognized him as soon as they boarded a train bound for Brescia. At that point, before he could escape, they followed him and blocked him. Immediately afterwards, the two carabinieri raised the alarm and some Polfer policemen arrived as reinforcements.



In the evening, the young Polish clochard was taken by the carabinieri to the barracks in via Vincenzo Monti, where the Radiomobile unit is based. Identification procedures are underway in the evening.



Stabbed in Rome: prosecutor Milan will ask for validation of the detention

The pm of Milano Tomorrow Enrico Pavone will forward to the magistrate’s office the request for validation of the detention and pre-trial detention in prison for Aleksander Mateusz Chomiak. After the probable validation of the detention and the decision on the custody measure, the documents will be sent to the Capitoline prosecutor, responsible for the investigations.