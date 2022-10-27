On November 1st, the obligation to wear masks in health facilities lapses. That is hospitals, resident for the elderly, clinics. It is the first real decision, or non-decision, that the new Health Minister will have to make Orazio Schillaci. “Now let’s see, we are always working on it with respect for patients”, she said this morning in Tor Vergata for the fortieth anniversary of the university.
See also Covid, antiviral Paxlovid, questions and answers: how it is administered, who should take it, where it will be