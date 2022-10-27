Home News Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from November 1st. And the possibility arises of removing the fines from No Vax
News

Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from November 1st. And the possibility arises of removing the fines from No Vax

by admin
Towards the farewell to masks in hospitals from November 1st. And the possibility arises of removing the fines from No Vax

On November 1st, the obligation to wear masks in health facilities lapses. That is hospitals, resident for the elderly, clinics. It is the first real decision, or non-decision, that the new Health Minister will have to make Orazio Schillaci. “Now let’s see, we are always working on it with respect for patients”, she said this morning in Tor Vergata for the fortieth anniversary of the university.

See also  Covid, antiviral Paxlovid, questions and answers: how it is administered, who should take it, where it will be

You may also like

Analysis of village officials as alternate members of...

He negotiates 2 years and 8 months for...

Tsinghua alumni sent an open letter to Xi...

Alig is back, the two days of the...

Focus on the economic operation of Fujian Province...

The mountain and Prime Minister Meloni

Some residents reported that the transfer of positive...

Covid, new wave or not? What are the...

Jiangcheng District, Yangjiang City, Guangdong Province announced the...

Why Revolver is the best record of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy