If not a repentance, at least a little remorse. Robert Lewandowski forced his hand in the summer. Bayern did not want to sell him, but he imposed himself. The Polish striker did everything to put the club with his back to the wall, in order to get the transfer to Barcelona: “I decided to leave because I need more emotions – he explained when he was still under contract with the Bavarians -. In society they did not want to listen to me and something in me vanished. I think it is impossible to pretend nothing has happened, even if you want to be professional it is impossible to fix certain things. Why should Bayern keep me against my will? Who would come to Munich knowing that the same thing could happen to them? Holding back where would respect and loyalty be? I lived here for 8 years, I met many beautiful people and I would like to keep this idea. I think it is better to find a solution that is good for both of us and not make it a unilateral decision ”. Moving to Barcelona, ​​he immediately met Bayern in the Champions League group. And he came out with broken bones: two defeats out of two, five goals conceded, zero made. And relegation to the Europa League. With the German fans and the son of sporting director Salihamidzic who had fun teasing him and Barcelona.