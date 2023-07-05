TPAY Announces Işık Uman as Group CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- TPAY, the leader in payments in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey (META region), has appointed Işık Uman as Group CEO, effective July 1, 2023. Işık Uman, who was Chief Product Officer as well as Chief Marketing Officer last year, will succeed current CEO, Gaston Aussems, who will hold a strategic advisory role.

“I am confident that under Işık’s leadership, TPAY will experience tremendous growth, remarkable achievements and set new standards of excellence in the region,” said Gaston Aussems. “And I feel privileged to have had the chance to work with all the talented members of the TPAY family. »

“I am very enthusiastic to take over from Gaston now. commented Işık Uman. “Gaston and the team did an excellent job. My main objective will be to deploy a true merchant-centric approach that exceeds the expectations of the region. I believe TPAY has enormous potential, and we will work to provide exceptional products and innovative solutions to our merchants. »

Işık Uman worked as Chief Product Officer (CPO) at TPAY. He joined the general management of TPAY in 2020, just after the acquisition of the Turkish start-up of payments, Payguru, of which he was one of the founding partners and where he held the position of president. Işık brings an enriching professional experience in relation with mobile network operators. He led the acquisition of the mobile payment business of Turkish company Neomobile, which, under the Payguru brand in 2016, became the first direct carrier billing (DCB) company to be granted a license by the Turkish financial regulator. payment license. Under his leadership, Payguru has grown into a successful Turkish alternative payment provider, processing $70 million a year through its DCB and wire transfer services.

About TPAY

TPAY is the leader in payments in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey (META). TPAY offers a full-service, end-to-end solution enabling digital service providers to easily access and accept consumer payments in over 30 countries in the region.

TPAY’s technology is used by regional digital merchants and international brands, including Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, Marvel, beIN, to access and accept payments from consumers in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

TPAY is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and over 28 million active users are currently enjoying its services monthly. The company’s shareholders include Helios Investment Partners, the leading private investment firm specializing in Africa, and A15, the leading technology-focused venture capital fund in the Middle East.

