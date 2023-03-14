In a spectacular traffic accident, a truck loaded with coffee overturned on Route 45, in the Bengala sector of the Gigante – Garzón road, a few minutes ago.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the vehicle would have lost control of it, which caused it to overturn.

Despite the severity of the accident, it is reported that no one was injured. However, the incident has generated complications in vehicular traffic.

The traffic police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the tractor-trailer.

Developing…