Traffic jams and slow traffic: full motorways in the north | > – News

Status: 07/16/2023 8:00 p.m

There were again many motorists on the motorways in the north on Sunday. As on Saturday, traffic was backed up on the A1 and A7 around Hamburg and in Lower Saxony.

Between Hamburg-Öjendorf and Stillhorn, traffic on the A1 was backed up for several kilometers on Sunday afternoon. Due to heavy travel, cars on the A 7 in front of the Elbe tunnel heading north were sometimes backed up over a length of ten kilometers from the Dreieck Südwest. In the opposite direction, travelers from the Northwest triangle were stuck in traffic for over an hour. There was also slow traffic on the A7 in Lower Saxony from Hamburg towards Hanover and in the opposite direction. The freeways were already full on Saturday.

Videos

3 Min

In order not to get stuck in traffic jams at the many construction sites, you should plan your trips outside of the rush hours. 3 mins

Crowded freeways on Saturday

For example, there was traffic at times on the A7 between Egestorf and Ramelsloh for twelve kilometers. In the direction of Flensburg, there was a sheet metal avalanche up to 14 kilometers between Hamburg-Heimfeld and the Volkspark. Between Warder and Rendsburg-Büdelsdorf it then backed up again at times to 14 kilometers. Traffic also jammed and stopped on the A1, A2 and A27 in Lower Saxony.

Experts advise: drive early or in the evening hours

After the start of the holidays in Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein, schools are now closed in eleven federal states. In the south and in the center of the Netherlands, students also have free time. With a view to the traffic situation, the experts therefore advise: drive early or in the evening hours.

ADAC: quieter routes, different travel days

The ADAC also advises to switch to quieter routes or, if possible, to choose a different travel day. Suitable days of the week are therefore Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Waiting times on the freeways can be particularly uncomfortable in some places due to the high temperatures. The heat could build up on the roadways. Travelers should prepare themselves and, for example, have enough water on board, experts advise.

Additional truck driving ban should relieve

The ADAC had forecast in the past few days that in terms of traffic jams the previous year’s level could even be exceeded. “Even at Easter and Pentecost there was a lot more going on on the roads than in 2022 or before,” said an ADAC traffic expert. Accordingly, there were 38,351 traffic jams on the weekends of the 2022 summer holidays counted in Germany. And this year, too, travelers should have expected longer travel times, especially on the access roads to the mountains, to the lakes and to the coasts. The ADAC is hoping for at least some relief from the additional truck holiday driving ban, which applies every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of August.

No problems at Hanover Airport

With a total of 52,000 passengers over three days, Hanover Airport had a high number of passengers at the start of the holiday season in Lower Saxony last weekend. According to a spokesman, there were no problems with security clearance or delays. There’s a lot going on again this weekend, with 17,000 passengers expected on each of the three days. Hanover Airport had introduced a new system in advance, which should lead to less waiting time for travelers.

Further information

Traffic jams, construction sites and danger notices: current reports on traffic for Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. more

1 Min

Denmark is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. But vacationers should follow a few rules, explains correspondent Julia Wäschenbach. (07/15/2023) 1 min

4 Min

Data shows that every second flight in the past few weeks has been delayed by an average of 30 to 40 minutes. (07/14/2023) 4 mins

Traveling on holiday is often exhausting, especially for children, because they often get sick in the car. What helps against that? (08/22/20222) more

Summer time is travel time. As a result, there are frequent traffic jams on the busy motorways in the north. With these eight games, time flies in the next traffic jam! (06/26/2023)

more

By 2050 at the latest, it should be possible to fly in a climate-neutral manner. That’s what the aviation industry promises. But scientists don’t see a chance of doing that. (03/17/2023)

more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | 07/16/2023 | 12:00 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

