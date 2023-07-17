suspended for three games, the Irishman Johnny Sexton will be able to play the World Cup

Irish opening half Johnny Sexton during the Six Nations Tournament in Dublin on February 5, 2022. PAUL FAITH / AFP

The cleaver fell, but it’s not that sharp. Irishman Johnny Sexton has been suspended for three games for ” misbehavior “ during the Champions Cup final lost at the end of May by Leinster against La Rochelle. This sanction, announced on Sunday July 16 by the European professional club rugby (EPCR), the organizing body of the European cups, means that the emblematic 38-year-old opening half will be able to play in the World Cup with the Irish selection. .

“He is free to play on August 27, 2023”declares, in a press release, the EPCR, which specifies that Johnny Sexton would miss the three preparation meetings scheduled for August against Italy, England and Samoa, while the World Cup begins on September 8.

The captain of the XV of Clover was heard Thursday before an independent disciplinary commission because of his behavior towards the South African referee Jaco Peyper, at the end of the Champions Cup final lost by his province against La Rochelle on 20 last May in Dublin. Forfeited through injury, Sexton had not participated in the match but was present at the Aviva Stadium to encourage his partners.

The Disciplinary Committee found his behavior “confrontational, aggressive and disrespectful towards match officials”said the EPCR. “Particularly he pointed his finger at them and yelled something like, ‘It’s a shame you can’t make the right decisions’, probably accompanied by an expletive..

His last competition before retirement

His Leinster club, deemed unable to contain his player, was fined 7,500 pounds (about 8,750 euros). Sexton, Leinster and EPCR now have the opportunity to appeal this decision before Wednesday.

Operated on adductors in the spring, number 10 had to withdraw for the end of the season. On May 30, however, he appeared in the list of 42 players selected to prepare for the World Cup in France by the coach of the XV of Clover, the Englishman Andy Farrell. Sexton, 113 caps for Ireland, has long announced that the World Tournament will be his last competition before retirement.

Poured into Pool B, the Irish, winners of the Grand Slam in the Six Nations Tournament this spring, will face Romania in Bordeaux on September 9, Tonga in Nantes on September 16, and South Africa on September 23. at the Stade de France and finally, still in Saint-Denis, in Scotland on October 7.

