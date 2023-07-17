Novak Djokovic and the journalist’s question about the broken racket | Sport

Novak pointed with his hand and it was obvious that he was not happy with what he was hearing.

Novak Djokovic analyzed his pand Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and the journalists at the conference especially insisted that he talk about the moment in which he broke the racket. It happened after the key sequence, in which the Serb did not take advantage of a break point for 2:0 in the fifth set, so he dropped his serve and the Spaniard used it to move towards victory.

“There’s not much to talk about. I got that warning for a move out of frustration. I had a break point in the second game of the fifth set. Yeah, it’s really tough, tough few points. He played amazing, he broke my serve and that was it enough to win the fifth set,” Djokovic said.

However, that answer was not enough, so there were those who wanted Novak to say everything once more, and he did not want to talk about the situation any further, but only pointed his hand at the journalist with whom he had already talked about it during the same conference. . “It was my frustration at the moment. I replied to your colleague two minutes ago about it. Nothing to add to that”.

Carlos Alcaraz remained more persistent in the final and, as Novak said, he “deservedly” won his second Grand Slam title, and his first at Wimbledon. Djokovic was left without the trophy he owned for years and won for seven years, and he will have the chance to win the 24th Grand Slam trophy at the beginning of September, at the US Open, where he returns after several seasons.

