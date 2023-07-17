Earned more: Appenzeller Kantonalbank benefits from the turnaround in interest rates

The Innerrhoden bank increased its business success in the first half of 2023 thanks to the rise in interest rates. Saving is also paying off again, but only if you ignore inflation.

The headquarters of the Appenzeller Kantonalbank in Appenzell.

Image: zvg

The Appenzeller Kantonalbank, with its 100 or so employees, reported business success of CHF 12.9 million for the first half of 2023. That is 1.2 million or 10.4 percent more than in the same semester last year.

