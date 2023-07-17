Home » Catania, fire at the airport: immediate evacuation ordered
Catania, fire at the airport: immediate evacuation ordered

Photogallery – The flames at Catania airport

In Catania firefighters at work to put out a fire that broke out at the Vincenzo Bellini international airport. The fire seems to have developed in the lower base of the airport. The firefighters define the situation as “delicate and challenging”. The flames were put out but the air terminal, which was abandoned by those present in a hurry, is completely filled with smoke.

Ordered to stop flights until 8 on Monday The SAC, the management company of the Catania airport, communicates that, due to the fire that broke out in the terminal, flight operations are suspended until 8 am.

