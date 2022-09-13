More blood on the streets of the Treviso area, in Mansuè at 6.30 am on Tuesday 13 September, the victim is a 58-year-old worker Idriz Hamidovic, of Bosnian origin, who has been in Italy for many years.

The worker had just left the house and was crossing the street. He looks like he was going to have a coffee at the bar, before going to work, when he was hit by a car driven by a 73-year-old man from Porcia.

The accident occurred in a stretch of full straight, along via Portobuffolè, at the height of the Energica petrol station. A Renault Captur, driven by the man from Porcia, hit him. The car proceeded towards Oderzo and hit the worker who practically died instantly.

On the site Suem and firefighters for help, but for the worker there was nothing to do. The surveys are underway by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Conegliano, who are investigating the dynamics.

The road that connects Mansuè to Portobuffolè was partially closed to traffic, with inconvenience for students who had to go to school and those in offices and companies.