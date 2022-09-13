Home Health a seventy-year-old subjected to the wrong examination at the Lodi hospital
Health

a seventy-year-old subjected to the wrong examination at the Lodi hospital

by admin
a seventy-year-old subjected to the wrong examination at the Lodi hospital

Codogno: a seventy-year-old subjected to the wrong exam in the hospital in Lodi

An X-ray device for CT scan

  • Tuesday 13 September 2022

An examination “too much” in the hospital in Lodi for a seventy-year-old from Codogno, for what appears to be an “exchange” of patients in radiology. The woman, suffering from a transient ischemic attack (thia), undergoes a diagnostic test that she was not supposed to do, instead of what she was prescribed. The “mess” would have occurred in recent days at the Maggiore hospital in Lodi, where the woman was urgently transported by ambulance following an illness and hospitalized in the neurology department. After the first CT scan on arrival and the next 24 hours later, the 70-year-old was accompanied by a healthcare professional in radiology to do the ultrasound on the head, but was exchanged for another patient and underwent a further tac total body, as the family members indignantly denounce. “The Doppler ultrasound is a targeted exam to what you have to analyze, but the total body is a series of continuous radiation, from head to toe” reports a family friend.

«These are things that must not and cannot happen, which unfortunately happen very rarely and for this very reason they will be subject to an audit to understand what happened. We are carrying out the necessary checks, I want to go into it and through your newspaper I anticipate the apologies that I will personally make to the patient and to the family », reassures the general manager of Asst di Lodi Salvatore Gioia.

See also  Hospital, closure of the psychiatry ward. Hard stance of Crema Aperta

© breaking latest news

Other articles

Most read articles

You may also like

King Charles III sick? Swollen fingers worry

Seniors: Grandparents party with 2 months less than...

Does eliminating carbohydrates from your diet really make...

Cancer, with extensive profiling benefits for 40% of...

Therapeutic reconciliation, this is how drug interactions are...

Influenza: Rezza, we expect a high intensity season...

New anti-Covid vaccines are also arriving in Fvg

“Full of bacteria”, food alert: this cheese is...

Get back in shape after the holidays? Here...

Snorers can get this disease according to this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy