An examination “too much” in the hospital in Lodi for a seventy-year-old from Codogno, for what appears to be an “exchange” of patients in radiology. The woman, suffering from a transient ischemic attack (thia), undergoes a diagnostic test that she was not supposed to do, instead of what she was prescribed. The “mess” would have occurred in recent days at the Maggiore hospital in Lodi, where the woman was urgently transported by ambulance following an illness and hospitalized in the neurology department. After the first CT scan on arrival and the next 24 hours later, the 70-year-old was accompanied by a healthcare professional in radiology to do the ultrasound on the head, but was exchanged for another patient and underwent a further tac total body, as the family members indignantly denounce. “The Doppler ultrasound is a targeted exam to what you have to analyze, but the total body is a series of continuous radiation, from head to toe” reports a family friend.

«These are things that must not and cannot happen, which unfortunately happen very rarely and for this very reason they will be subject to an audit to understand what happened. We are carrying out the necessary checks, I want to go into it and through your newspaper I anticipate the apologies that I will personally make to the patient and to the family », reassures the general manager of Asst di Lodi Salvatore Gioia.

