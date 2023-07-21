Tragic Accident Claims Life of 21-Year-Old College Student in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains

Tragic Death of College Student After Fall in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains

BEND, OREGON – In a devastating turn of events, the lifeless body of 21-year-old college student Joel Tranby was found on Thursday, days after he fell hundreds of meters down a treacherous ravine near the summit of North Sister in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains.

Joel Tranby, a beloved member of the Bend community, was an avid outdoorsman who was deeply involved in various activities. According to individuals who knew him, Tranby had a profound love for nature and was committed to giving back to his community. His parents, who are in a state of disbelief at their devastating loss, expressed their deep sorrow.

Tranby was actively engaged in coaching the Nordic ski team at his former high school and was set to graduate from college in December. His future was bright, but it was tragically cut short during a mountain climbing excursion.

Sgt. Tom Speldrich from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed that search-and-rescue personnel used drone video footage to locate Tranby’s body. Subsequently, from a helicopter, they were able to visually confirm the discovery on Thursday morning.

The challenging, steep, and rocky terrain made it impossible for the rescuers to reach the location on foot at this time. Expert climbers are currently being consulted to determine if a safe recovery mission can be executed. The North Sister, a renowned climbing spot, is a formidable challenge due to the loose volcanic rock that constitutes the mountainside, posing significant obstacles and a scarcity of anchoring points for safety ropes.

Tranby’s tragic fall occurred on Monday while he was climbing with his girlfriend. Plunging between 90 and 150 meters, he suffered severe injuries. His girlfriend promptly used her phone to call for assistance but was unable to discern Tranby’s landing spot.

“Unfortunately, he stopped responding verbally before the search teams arrived,” explained Sgt. Speldrich.

The extensive rescue effort employed various resources, including an Oregon National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, mountain rescue teams, a high-resolution camera, and a small drone.

Tranby’s grieving parents, April and David, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the diligent search teams tirelessly working to find their son.

“Joel was doing something he loved, with the person he loved, outdoors, and we know it brought him joy,” stated the distraught parents.

The Bend community mourns the loss of this bright young man, highlighting the dangers and unpredictable nature of mountain climbing, even for experienced individuals. As friends, family, and loved ones come to terms with this tragedy, the memory of Joel Tranby will undoubtedly live on, cherished for his passion and dedication to the great outdoors.

